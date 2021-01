QUEENSBURY — A crash on the Northway tied up traffic on Thursday evening.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lane south of Exit 19 and the Route 254 overpass. The two right lanes and shoulder were closed, according to the state 511ny.org traffic website.

It involved a tractor-trailer and a car, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no word on injuries. State police are handling the incident and could not immediately be reached for comment.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0