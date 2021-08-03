 Skip to main content
Crash closes section of Route 149
Crash closes section of Route 149

FORT ANN — Route 149 was closed Tuesday evening between Route 9L and Route 4 because of a car crash.

The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m., according to the NY-Alert notification system.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

It was a head-on crash involving two vehicles, according to police radio transmissions.

No further information was available Tuesday night. 

