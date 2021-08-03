Crash closes section of Route 149

FORT ANN — Route 149 was closed Tuesday evening between Route 9L and Route 4 because of a car crash.
The crash happened at about 8:35 p.m., according to the NY-Alert notification system.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.
It was a head-on crash involving two vehicles, according to police radio transmissions.
No further information was available Tuesday night.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today