Motor vehicle accident

CAMBRIDGE — Route 22 is closed from North Union Street to county Route 64 in the town of Cambridge because of a motor vehicle crash.

The accident happened at 4:15 p.m., according to the NY-Alert information system.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office is handling the investigation. No further information was available on Friday afternoon. 

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

