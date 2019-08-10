{{featured_button_text}}
Crash on Dix Ave

Trying to avoid a small animal, a driver crashed into a utility pole on Dix Avenue on Saturday morning. 

 Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli, kphalen-tomaselli@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY —  On Saturday morning, a driver swerved to avoid a small animal on Dix Avenue, crashing into a utility pole and tearing down power lines, said South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company Assistant Chief Ken Topping on scene.

"There were two adults and one child in the vehicle," he said. "There were no injuries."

A bystander said a woman tried to avoid a squirrel, but police did not confirm the information.

The crash caused intermittent power outages in the area.

"National Grid fixed those," Topping said, adding that the immediate area around the crash was still without power.

According to Topping, the emergency call came in at 8:39 a.m. and a portion of Dix Avenue, between Bell Avenue and Queensbury Avenue remained closed two hours later.

Topping said the road will be closed for "a couple more hours," because National Grid has to make several repairs to restore power. 

New York State Police are investigating the incident. National Grid, state police and South Queensbury Volunteer Fire Company were on scene.

Check back for updates. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kathleen Phalen-Tomaselli covers Washington County government and other county news and events.

0
4
1
1
2

Tags

Load comments