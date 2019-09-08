MOREAU — State Police are investigating a crash early Sunday morning that closed a portion of the Northway for two hours.
The accident happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the northbound side just past Exit 16. Police say a box truck and two cars were involved, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news gathering partner.
Two people were taken to Albany Medical Center, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.