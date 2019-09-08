{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — State Police are investigating a crash early Sunday morning that closed a portion of the Northway for two hours.

The accident happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the northbound side just past Exit 16. Police say a box truck and two cars were involved, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news gathering partner.

Two people were taken to Albany Medical Center, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

