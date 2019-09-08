MOREAU — State Police are investigating a crash early Sunday morning that closed a portion of the Northway for two hours.
The accident happened at about 4:15 a.m. on the northbound side just past Exit 16. Police say a box truck and two cars were involved, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news gathering partner.
Two people were taken to Albany Medical Center, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.
Have you noticed the number of times the accidents on the Northway are closing down traffic? This is a disastrous situation during summer tourism peak travel times and rush hours. Yikes.
