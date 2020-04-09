Crash closes northbound lanes of Northway
Crash closes northbound lanes of Northway

QUEENSBURY — A crash on the Northway involving a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle caused some headaches for northbound travelers Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 8 a.m. and closed the Northway between exits 19 and 20 for about an hour. The travel lanes reopened at about 9 a.m. according to traffic reports.

As of Thursday morning, there was no word of injuries and The Post-Star has reached out to State Police for comment.

