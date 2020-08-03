Crash closes all northbound Northway lanes between Exit 20 and 21

Return to homepage ×
QUEENSBURY — All northbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 20 and Exit 21 are closed because of a motorcycle accident.
The accident happened at about 2 a.m.
Emergency personnel are on the scene. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
