You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash closes all northbound Northway lanes between Exit 20 and 21
0 comments

Crash closes all northbound Northway lanes between Exit 20 and 21

{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — All northbound lanes of the Northway between Exit 20 and Exit 21 are closed because of a motorcycle accident.

The accident happened at about 2 a.m.

Emergency personnel are on the scene. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Check back at poststar.com for updates.

0 comments
0
2
1
4
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
At Dollar General, man spits in manager's eye
Local

At Dollar General, man spits in manager's eye

A man was charged with harassment, a violation, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor, after being confronted while shoplifting at Dollar General and spitting in the manager's face, according to Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Black Lives Matter March in Glens Falls

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News