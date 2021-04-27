Crash between Exit 11 and 12 of Northway injures two DOT workers

MALTA — State police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Northway that injured two state Department of Transportation workers, with one in critical condition.

The accident happened on Tuesday afternoon in a DOT work zone in the northbound lanes between Exit 11 and 12.

All northbound lanes were closed for a time in that area, but they reopened as of 5:30 p.m.

This work zone was used that morning as part of weeklong “Operation Hardhat” initiative to crack down on reckless driving in work zones. People are asked to slow down in work zones to keep themselves and DOT workers safe.

Last year, 1,770 tickets were issued by state police during "Operation Hardhat" activities, which which is an increase of nearly 70% from 2019, according to a news release.

