Crash between box truck, bus kills six, injures three in St. Lawrence County

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — Six people are dead and three people injured after a crash between a box truck and bus in St. Lawrence County on Saturday.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. on state Route 37 in the town of Louisville — located about 8 miles from Massena along the St. Lawrence River.

State police said that a 2021 Freightliner box truck collided with a 2013 express bus. One person remains in critical condition and two have serious injuries. They were traveling in the bus.

Assisting at the scene were the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and fire and rescue teams from Louisville, Waddington, Norfolk, Madrid, Massena, and Seaway Valley. The victims were transported to Massena Memorial, Canton-Potsdam Hospital, and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. The St. Lawrence County’s medical examiner responded to the scene as well.

Route 37 from Route 14 to Coles Creek Road was shut down for nearly 11 hours before reopening at around 4:45 p.m.

State police continue to investigate the crash.