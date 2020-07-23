Crandall Public Library's proposed budget includes no tax increase

GLENS FALLS — Revenue may be down, but the Crandall Public Library Board of Trustees has no plans to increase local taxes.
The board on Wednesday approved a $4.8 million proposed budget for 2021 that would keep tax revenue collected from three local municipalities flat.
"It has stayed exactly the same and that was our intent," Barbara Caimano, the board's president, said. "We knew going into this that we were not going to ask the taxpayers for an increase at all."
Around 75% of the the library's total operating budget comes from local tax revenue collected in Moreau, Glens Falls and Queensbury, the equivalent of about $3.7 million.
Voters from each municipality still need to approve the budget in November, but they won't be voting for any tax increases.
In fact, aid provided by the state and Warren County has actually been reduced under the proposal, a side effect of the coronavirus pandemic, which has created budget gaps for state and local governments.
County aid has been slashed by $4,320, and the amount of state aid expected has been cut in half from $106,000 to just $53,454.
Caimano said the library has yet to receive any money from the state this year and is uncertain if or when state funding will be allocated.
"We don't even know if we'll get that ... so we cut that to $53,000," she said of the state aid.
Overall, the proposed budget increases operating expenses by just $36,711 from 2020.
Maintenance and information technology expenses make up a bulk of the increase at $24,945, while personnel costs account for $17,304. Just over $8,000 was slashed from the library materials budget.
Caimano said the pandemic has presented unique challenges for the library, which has been closed to the public since March because of the pandemic. Curbside pickup began last month, but a full reopening date has yet to be confirmed.
Event revenue is down and much of the library's programming has had to transition to an online format.
Still, Caimano said not increasing taxes during the pandemic was important to the board.
She said if gaps need to be filled, the board can fall back on a $2.2 million gift made by John E. Herlihy upon his death last year. Herlihy was a lawyer and lifelong resident of Glens Falls. He gave a similar gift to Glens Falls Hospital.
"We will, if we have to, use that to supplement if we don't get aid that we're expecting," Caimano said.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
