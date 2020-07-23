Crandall Public Library's proposed budget includes no tax increase

"We don't even know if we'll get that ... so we cut that to $53,000," she said of the state aid.

Overall, the proposed budget increases operating expenses by just $36,711 from 2020.

Maintenance and information technology expenses make up a bulk of the increase at $24,945, while personnel costs account for $17,304. Just over $8,000 was slashed from the library materials budget.

Caimano said the pandemic has presented unique challenges for the library, which has been closed to the public since March because of the pandemic. Curbside pickup began last month, but a full reopening date has yet to be confirmed.

Event revenue is down and much of the library's programming has had to transition to an online format.

Still, Caimano said not increasing taxes during the pandemic was important to the board.

She said if gaps need to be filled, the board can fall back on a $2.2 million gift made by John E. Herlihy upon his death last year. Herlihy was a lawyer and lifelong resident of Glens Falls. He gave a similar gift to Glens Falls Hospital.

"We will, if we have to, use that to supplement if we don't get aid that we're expecting," Caimano said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.