Crandall Public Library will reopen in mid-June with curbside pickup

GLENS FALLS — In mid-June, Crandall Public Library will start following the pickup and takeout model now popular with restaurants.

On Wednesday, the library's board of trustees set June 22 as the day patrons can obtain books or movies or other library materials by calling ahead and setting a pickup time.

Patrons will then drive to the building and display their library card to staff in the lobby, who will bring the materials out to them.

Safety protocols, such as mask-wearing, must be observed during the pickups, said library Director Kathy Naftaly.

People who have library items — about 25,000 items were checked out when the library closed for the pandemic — will be able to start returning them around June 8, Naftaly said.

Overdue fines have been suspended while the library is closed.

Returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being recirculated to ensure that the COVID-19 infection cannot be passed through their handling.