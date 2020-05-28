Crandall Public Library will reopen in mid-June with curbside pickup

GLENS FALLS — In mid-June, Crandall Public Library will start following the pickup and takeout model now popular with restaurants.
On Wednesday, the library's board of trustees set June 22 as the day patrons can obtain books or movies or other library materials by calling ahead and setting a pickup time.
Patrons will then drive to the building and display their library card to staff in the lobby, who will bring the materials out to them.
Safety protocols, such as mask-wearing, must be observed during the pickups, said library Director Kathy Naftaly.
People who have library items — about 25,000 items were checked out when the library closed for the pandemic — will be able to start returning them around June 8, Naftaly said.
Overdue fines have been suspended while the library is closed.
Returned items will be quarantined for 72 hours before being recirculated to ensure that the COVID-19 infection cannot be passed through their handling.
Although the state would allow curbside pickup to start sooner, the library is coordinating its reopening with others in the Southern Adirondack Library System — namely, the Clifton Park and Saratoga Springs libraries. Also, staff must be brought back for two weeks of training in safe practices first, and cleaning and disinfecting has to be done. Signs have to be made and the staging area for pickups prepared.
"The community wants the library open. It breaks my heart to go downtown and see those blinds closed," said Barbara Caimano, president of the board of trustees.
But, she said, "uppermost in our minds is the safety of patrons and staff."
Under the state's reopening schedule, people should be allowed back into the library in early July, Naftaly said. But the doors won't be thrown wide. Social-distancing and other safety protocols, such as mask-wearing, will be enforced, and the number of people allowed in at once will be limited.
"It's very complex as you can well imagine in a 52,000-square-foot building," Caimano said. "We get contradictory information all the time. How long should we let them sit? Where do we let them sit? What about children?"
The library's website has been busy, she said: "We've seen a big increase in ebooks."
"Social media and electronic offerings have been well-used," Naftaly said. "But when can I physically touch books again — that is what people are clamoring for."
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at
@trafficstatic.
