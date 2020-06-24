Crandall Public Library will no longer block patrons from accessing internet

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will no longer bar anyone that owes $5 or more in fines from accessing the internet.

In a unanimous vote Wednesday, the library’s board of trustees moved to eliminate the yearslong policy that blocked anyone that owed the library $5 or more from logging onto the internet. The new policy will go into effect once the library begins allowing patrons inside.

The change in policy is long overdue, said Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director.

“I want it to be seamless for people, that they don’t need to worry about spending down to $4.99 ... or paying out of the change in their pocket just to use the internet,” she said.

Naftaly explained that when the library first began offering access to broadband service to patrons, the internet was viewed as a “treat,” or an additional service.

But that has changed in recent years, she said.

“I think we can all agree that the internet isn’t a special treat, it’s an integral part of our services now,” Naftaly said.

The library began offering curbside pickup on Monday after being closed for more than two months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff at Crandall library have been working to reduce capacity and develop protocols for disinfecting commonly touched areas before inviting patrons back inside. A full reopening date is still unknown at this time.

