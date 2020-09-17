Crandall Public Library will hold budget hearings

A series of public hearings on Crandall Public Library’s $4.8 million budget for 2021 will take place next month.

Three hearings are scheduled between Oct. 6 through Oct. 8 in Queensbury, Moreau and Glens Falls, respectively.

Voters from each municipality need to approve the budget in November for it to be adopted.

The budget, which was approved by the library’s board of trustees in July, proposes no new tax increases for 2021 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

The library has been closed since March because of the pandemic, except for pick-up services at the door, but began offering “pop-in” services on Tuesdays and Fridays early this month.

Capacity and services are limited, but patrons can explore the library’s “new and popular” section, a limited selection of teen and children’s material and use a copier and fax machine.

A full reopening date has yet to be determined.

Details on the budget hearings are below:

Queensbury: Oct. 6 at 7 p.m. at the Queensbury Town Hall/Senior Center, located on 742 Bay Rd.

Moreau: Oct. 7 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held virtually via Zoom. Anyone looking to attend can do so by following the link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86301507180, or by entering in the following meeting ID: 863 0150 7180 Participants can also listen in by phone by dialing 1-646-558-8656.

Glens Falls: Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the third flood Common Council Chambers in City Hall, 42 Ridge St.

