Crandall Public Library wants public's help to spend $2.2M gift

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library librarians are preparing for a bright future.

The $2.2 million gift from the estate of lifelong Glens Falls resident John Herlihy has come at the perfect time, just before the library begins its regular strategic planning process.

“This just gives us an opportunity to think even bigger,” said Crandall library Director Kathy Naftaly.

Lifelong city resident leaves Glens Falls Hospital, Crandall library $2.2 million each A local attorney has bequeathed $2.2 million to Glens Falls Hospital and $2.2 million to Crandall Public Library.

The public will play a large role in deciding how the money is spent, as well as deciding on the library’s priorities for the next few years.

“Our priority is to respond to our community,” Naftaly said. “We’ll see what the community craves the most.”

There will be a formal process this year to collect ideas. It will last three to six months, and the final plan will be written and in place by Dec. 31, she said.

But she said no one has to wait for the planning process to begin.

“We would love to hear ideas from the community,” she said, adding that email is best.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}