Crandall Public Library wants public's help to spend $2.2M gift

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library librarians are preparing for a bright future.
The $2.2 million gift from the estate of lifelong Glens Falls resident John Herlihy has come at the perfect time, just before the library begins its regular strategic planning process.
“This just gives us an opportunity to think even bigger,” said Crandall library Director Kathy Naftaly.
A local attorney has bequeathed $2.2 million to Glens Falls Hospital and $2.2 million to Crandall Public Library.
The public will play a large role in deciding how the money is spent, as well as deciding on the library’s priorities for the next few years.
“Our priority is to respond to our community,” Naftaly said. “We’ll see what the community craves the most.”
There will be a formal process this year to collect ideas. It will last three to six months, and the final plan will be written and in place by Dec. 31, she said.
But she said no one has to wait for the planning process to begin.
“We would love to hear ideas from the community,” she said, adding that email is best.
In the last strategic plan, in 2015, the public asked for a branch in either Moreau or North Queensbury. Library officials looked into it but could not find a way to ensure that the branch would stay open in the long term.
“It’s not just the building. It’s the staffing costs. It’s the heat and the lights,” she said.
Still, she said library officials would look again if that emerges as the top desire from the public.
“We’d have to take a deep look at the sustainability,” she said.
In other words — $2.2 million could build a library, but it’s not enough to keep it running.
Her main goal is to make sure something great is done with the gift.
“I know Mr. Herlihy would not want it frittered away,” she said.
But the gift came with no strings, no guidance, and not even commentary on what he might prefer.
“It’s unencumbered,” she said. “It’s a great responsibility to use this money wisely.”
Herlihy was friends with members of the library board of trustees. Due to privacy laws, she could not say whether he was a regular library user.
“He’s always been a library supporter,” she said.
