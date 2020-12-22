 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crandall Public Library to return to curbside-only services
0 comments

Crandall Public Library to return to curbside-only services

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Crandall Public Library curbside pickup

Tables of completed orders wait to be picked at Crandall Public Library last summer. Library officials, citing the uptick in local COVID-19 cases, will return to curbside-only services starting Jan. 2 and will no longer offer a "pop-in" limited services option.

 Photo provided

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library officials, citing the uptick in local COVID-19 cases, will return to curbside-only services starting Jan. 2.

The library made the announcement on its website, stating that the action is in response to the "increasing rates of infection in our community."

New hours for curbside pickup appointments will be:

  • Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 
  • Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 
  • Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To reserve materials, call the library at 518-792-6508, email the library at CPLcurbside@sals.ed or place holds through the library catalog.

All book drops remain open and the library is accepting returns. Returned items are being quarantined for 96 hours. The library is still unable to accept book donations.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Former Fort Edward dewatering facility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News