Crandall Public Library to return to curbside-only services

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library officials, citing the uptick in local COVID-19 cases, will return to curbside-only services starting Jan. 2.

The library made the announcement on its website, stating that the action is in response to the "increasing rates of infection in our community."

New hours for curbside pickup appointments will be:

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To reserve materials, call the library at 518-792-6508, email the library at CPLcurbside@sals.ed or place holds through the library catalog.

All book drops remain open and the library is accepting returns. Returned items are being quarantined for 96 hours. The library is still unable to accept book donations.

