Crandall Public Library to resume 'pop-in' service

GLENS FALLS — When Crandall Public Library resumes its “pop-in” service next week after a nearly two-month pause necessitated by a spike in coronavirus cases, patrons will be greeted by a revamped floor plan, added services and more energy-efficient LED lighting.

The pop-in service is making a comeback after being paused at the beginning of the year in order to mitigate the spread of the virus, which has been on the decline after nearly three months of record caseloads and hospitalizations brought on by holiday gatherings.

“We are following the guidelines from Warren County health and safety and have determined that the numbers have gone down sufficiently so that we can again return to our pop-in safely,” said Kathy Naftaly, the library’s director.

The service allows up to 10 patrons at a time to browse the library’s new bestseller section, as well as an array of teenage and children's offerings and Blu-ray discs. An internet station, printer and fax machine are also available for public use.

State and federal tax forms can be picked up at the location.

Those looking to browse can do so Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Feb. 23.