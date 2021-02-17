Crandall Public Library to resume 'pop-in' service

GLENS FALLS — When Crandall Public Library resumes its “pop-in” service next week after a nearly two-month pause necessitated by a spike in coronavirus cases, patrons will be greeted by a revamped floor plan, added services and more energy-efficient LED lighting.
The pop-in service is making a comeback after being paused at the beginning of the year in order to mitigate the spread of the virus, which has been on the decline after nearly three months of record caseloads and hospitalizations brought on by holiday gatherings.
“We are following the guidelines from Warren County health and safety and have determined that the numbers have gone down sufficiently so that we can again return to our pop-in safely,” said Kathy Naftaly, the library’s director.
The service allows up to 10 patrons at a time to browse the library’s new bestseller section, as well as an array of teenage and children's offerings and Blu-ray discs. An internet station, printer and fax machine are also available for public use.
State and federal tax forms can be picked up at the location.
Those looking to browse can do so Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Feb. 23.
The library will also continue with its curbside pickup by appointment on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
But even with the library’s doors closed to the public, staff have been busy, Naftaly said.
The library continued to offer curbside pickup, and workers have been busy revamping the pop-in service for its eventual reopening.
An additional internet station and self-checkout terminal have been added to the service, and a few modifications were made to the layout in order to reduce congestion, Naftaly said.
“We noticed that people would clump up a little bit, so I think with our modifications, that will feel safer, even though I think we’re offering a very safe environment for both our patrons and our staff,” she said.
The library is also putting the finishing touches on a major lighting upgrade that saw hundreds of fluorescent light fixtures replaced with more energy-efficient LED lighting.
The $126,000 upgrade was paid in part by a $10,000 grant from National Grid and a $25,000 donation from an anonymous donor, Naftaly said.
She added that a total amount in savings has yet to be calculated since the project has not yet been completed, but early estimates show the library can save up to $18,500 a year at its current utility rate.
“It was a tremendous endeavor for the lighting company and electricians to get all this in,” Nafatly said.
There’s still no timetable as to when the library will fully reopen its doors, though Nafatly doesn’t expect to use the public meeting rooms or host any in-person events anytime soon.
Conversations are underway about potentially hosting some events in City Park during the summer, though nothing has been finalized yet.
But even with the library operating on a limited basis, the public hasn’t shied away.
More than 220,000 items were checked out in 2020, and there were around 1,000 more requests last year than in 2019 despite the library being closed to the public from March to June, Nafatly said.
E-books saw a 78% year-over-year increase in 2020 compared to 2019, and Nafatly is planning on budgeting for electronic services in the future in order to keep up with the demand.
Still, the library’s board of trustees is continuing to monitor the pandemic with an eye on reopening.
“We are really looking at recommendations from both the federal authorities and mainly Warren County. We want to follow their lead,” Nafatly said.
The library’s board of trustees is expected to meet via Zoom on Thursday. For details on the meeting, visit crandalllibrary.org.
