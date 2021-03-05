Crandall Public Library to livestream documentary on Charles Evans Hughes

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will livestream a film about Charles Evans Hughes, a Glens Falls native who went on to be governor of New York before being named to the U.S. Supreme Court and later ran for president.

“My Native Air: Charles Evans Hughes and the Adirondacks” tells the story of Hughes’ efforts to preserve the Adirondacks and his connections to the region, including The Hyde Collection, Crandall Public Library, Silver Bay Association in Hague, Fort Ticonderoga and Lake George.

The 43-minute documentary was spearheaded by Maury Thompson, a former Post-Star reporter, and filmmaker Caitlin Stedman. The film, which was developed over two years, was co-produced by MDT Publishing and Snarky Aardvark Films.

Thompson will host a virtual Q&A session immediately following the film.

“Due to the pandemic, we were unable to host our annual film festival in 2020 so it is nice to be able to provide free entertainment once again, even if it is virtual,” Jennifer Boyer, head of adult services for Crandall Public Library, said in a statement.

The event will take place on March 16 at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending must preregister at: crandalllibrary.org.

