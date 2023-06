GLENS FALLS — The Friends of the Crandall Public Library will hold three outdoor Books on Carts sales this summer.

The sales will take place on Wednesdays, June 14, July 12 and Aug. 9, on the Crandall Library lawn. Times are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Adult books are $1, children/teens four for $1 and mass market paperbacks are four for $1. During the last hour of sale, mass market paperbacks will be $2 a bag.