Crandall Public Library to display 9/11 exhibition

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will display an exhibition throughout September featuring the history of the Sept. 11 terror attacks and focusing on how the events of that day still resonate 20 years later. The “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World” exhibit is a series of 14 posters curated by the 9/11 Memorial & Museum that reflects on the pillars of commemoration, education and inspiration ahead of the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks. The posters will be on display in the library’s Glen Street windows through Sept. 24.

“During this 20th anniversary year, it is our privilege to share these lessons with a new generation, teach them about the ongoing repercussions of the 9/11 attacks and inspire them with the idea that, even in the darkest of times, we can come together, support one another and find the strength to renew and rebuild,” Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, said in a statement. The exhibition, made possible by the National Endowment for the Humanities: Democracy Demands Wisdom, discusses the ongoing implications of the attacks by sharing stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. The exhibit features archival photographs and images of artifacts from the museum’s collection.

“When the American Library Association and the 9/11 Memorial & Museum offered this display to remember what happened 20 years ago, we knew we needed to share that historical day with our community,” Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director, said in a statement.

