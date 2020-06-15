Crandall Public Library to begin curbside pickup of items

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup of library materials at the Glen Street entrance on June 22.
Library cardholders can reserve materials online via the catalog at www.crandalllibrary.org in the same manner as before the library’s closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blu-rays, DVDs, magazines, and “Hot Ticket” books can now be reserved by sending an e-mail to CPLCurbside@sals.edu or calling 518-792-6508 x3. Once the materials are available, the library will notify patrons they are ready for pickup, according to a news release.
Pickup is by appointment only. When items are ready, library staff will call to schedule a pickup date and time. Upon arrival during the designated pickup time, patrons should line up by the Glen Street doors, where staff will place their materials on a table in the entryway.
A library card or photo identification with name and address is required for pickup. Parking spots will be designated for “Crandall Curbside” on Glen Street.
Pickups are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Special pickup times will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 22 and June 29. Although the building remains closed to the public, staff will be on call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning on Monday to receive requests.
Library Director Kathy Naftaly said people will be asked to wait in a designated section of the sidewalk at the Glen Street entrance, and wear a face mask or cloth face covering while their identity is verified so they can pick up requests.
“We appreciate the patience our community has shown us as we have focused our energies as to how we can navigate COVID-19 waters safely,” she said.
Due dates for items checked out before the library was closed have been extended through July 20. Regular loan periods will resume for all newly checked-out items, starting June 22.
Returned materials will not appear be put back into the catalog until 72 hours after return due to the library's quarantine procedure.
For those who prefer not to use Crandall Curbside, digital offerings remain available at www.crandalllibrary.org.
