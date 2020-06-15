Crandall Public Library to begin curbside pickup of items on June 22

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will begin offering curbside pickup of library materials at the Glen Street entrance on June 22.

Library cardholders can reserve materials online via the catalog at www.crandalllibrary.org in the same manner as before the library’s closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Blu-rays, DVDs, magazines and “Hot Ticket” books can now be reserved by sending an e-mail to CPLCurbside@sals.edu or calling 518-792-6508 x3. Once the materials are available, the library will notify patrons they are ready for pickup, according to a news release.

Pickup is by appointment only. When items are ready, library staff will call to schedule a pickup date and time. Upon arrival during the designated pickup time, patrons should line up by the Glen Street doors, where staff will place their materials on a table in the entryway.

A library card or photo identification with name and address is required for pickup. Parking spots will be designated for “Crandall Curbside” on Glen Street.

Pickups are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Special pickup times will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 22 and June 29.