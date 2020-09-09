Crandall Public Library reopens with smaller 'pop-in' version

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library reopened Tuesday with its "pop-in" limited services area, more than five months after the library building was closed to the public because of the pandemic.
The pop-in version, accessed from the Glen Street entrance, will be open Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Curbside pickup is available Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
The area features library staff stationed at plexiglass-protected customer service desks.
No other areas of the building will be accessible, and there is no seating and no restrooms in this area, according to information listed on the library's website.
A maximum of 10 patrons will be allowed in the building at any one time. Masks or face coverings that cover both the nose and mouth will be required while in the building and while waiting to enter the library. Social distancing is required.
Hand sanitizer is available in the lobby for patrons to use upon entering and exiting the building. Library officials request that patrons use the hand sanitizer before handling library materials.
Patrons will be able to use self-checkout, browse the "new and popular" collection, get a library card, browse a limited selection of adult, teen and children’s items including books, audiobooks and DVDs, pick up items on reserve without an appointment and use the copier/fax machine.
Fines can be paid by cash or credit card at the self-checkout, and patrons can request items not in the browsing area. There is limited computer and printer access (one station available, with a maximum of 15 minutes per person, per day).
There is no inside book return. Patrons are advised to use exterior book drops on Glen Street or Lapham Place.
Staff is available for phone assistance from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
The library closed its building to the public in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Curbside pickup of library materials resumed in late June.
