Crandall Public Library planning to expand services this month

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library is planning to reopen its doors for the first time in more than a year beginning April 13.

Final plans are still being ironed out, but Kathy Naftaly, the library’s director, said patrons will be allowed to browse the first and second floors Tuesday through Saturday once doors reopen.

She added the library will still be maintaining its curbside pickup service for those who are wary about entering the facility.

“Patrons can still get their books on reserve,” Naftaly said. “We’re not stopping services, we’re just adding additional access.”

Additional details — including hours of operation, safety guidelines and a complete list of services available to patrons — are expected to be revealed on the library’s social media pages in the coming days.

The library has been teasing its reopening on social media this past week, though no additional details have been revealed just yet.

“There are still some items to move around, but we are close!” reads a Friday Facebook post. “Check back here early next week for updates!”

Crandall library was forced to close its doors between March and June last year due to the coronavirus.