Crandall Public Library increases its online presence during pandemic

GLENS FALLS — Doors at the Crandall Public Library may still be locked to the public, but staff inside have spent the last week pulling thousands of books from shelves to fill curbside pickup orders.

More than 430 orders have been filled since the library began its partial reopening on June 22 after being forced to close in mid-March because of the pandemic.

In just under 10 days, just over 2,200 books have been borrowed, said Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director.

“It’s going great; people are extremely excited to have us back,” she said.

But a full reopening for the library is still a distant thought.

Naftaly hopes to begin allowing patrons inside the 52,000-square-foot building on a limited basis later this month, after plans to limit capacity and ensure things like proper social distancing and disinfecting are in place.

“We just want to err on the side of caution,” she said.

Still, staff at the library have been working to bolster the library’s presence online through social media while providing as many resources as possible to the public until normal operations can resume.