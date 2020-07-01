Crandall Public Library increases its online presence during pandemic

GLENS FALLS — Doors at the Crandall Public Library may still be locked to the public, but staff inside have spent the last week pulling thousands of books from shelves to fill curbside pickup orders.
More than 430 orders have been filled since the library began its partial reopening on June 22 after being forced to close in mid-March because of the pandemic.
In just under 10 days, just over 2,200 books have been borrowed, said Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director.
“It’s going great; people are extremely excited to have us back,” she said.
But a full reopening for the library is still a distant thought.
Naftaly hopes to begin allowing patrons inside the 52,000-square-foot building on a limited basis later this month, after plans to limit capacity and ensure things like proper social distancing and disinfecting are in place.
“We just want to err on the side of caution,” she said.
Still, staff at the library have been working to bolster the library’s presence online through social media while providing as many resources as possible to the public until normal operations can resume.
Popular programs have been adapted to fit the virtual world while electronic materials, like e-books, have experienced an explosion in popularity since the shutdown began in March.
Nearly 900 people signed up for library cards remotely as well, Naftaly said.
“People saw that the library facility itself was closed so they — early on, back in March — assumed we were completely closed, and we really weren’t,” she said. “We really were offering a plethora of services.”
But what started as a slow March quickly became a busy April and May for staff, who quickly worked to transition popular programs online.
The library’s weekly Children Story Hours, for example, began streaming live on Facebook shortly after the shutdown began. They’ve been viewed live by more than 3,700 collectively.
Adult programs, too, were shifted online, where they found an eager audience willing to engage.
The popular Folklife Center began using social media to promote past exhibits and share resources available at the library the public may not be aware of, Naftaly said.
Dozens of Facebook posts over the last three months have gained more than 20,000 unique interactions, including likes, shares and comments.
“I think our social media presence on Facebook was particularly effective," she said.
Electronic material has also become a popular choice. With library card holders unable to borrow physical books, they opted for the closest thing.
A total of 1,500 audio books were checked out between April and May, a 5% increase from last year.
E-books, meanwhile, were borrowed 2,500 times between April and May, an increase of around 50% from last year, Naftaly said.
The library's digital magazine archive saw similar gains.
“We’re about to get the June statistics and I think they’ll be almost as powerful,” she said.
Meanwhile, staff has been preparing the library for its eventual reopening.
Chairs throughout the building have been removed and are being stored in the library’s community room, which will remain closed to the public for the foreseeable future.
The public, Naftaly said, are being discouraged from spending long periods of time in the building and there are plans to have someone counting the number of patrons entering and exiting near the Glen Street entrance to ensure any capacity restrictions put in place by the state are being followed.
The park-side entrance will likely remain locked once the library does reopen.
But even with the doors locked, Naftaly said the library remains open.
“We’re still right there for the public,” she said.
