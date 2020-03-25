You are the owner of this article.
Crandall Public Library extends closure indefinitely
Crandall Public Library

Crandall Public Library will be closed starting Monday until April 13 to guard against the spread of the coronavirus. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library has extended its closure until further notice.

The Board of Trustees on Wednesday voted to extend the closure indefinitely.

The library was originally scheduled to reopen on April 20 with staff coming back on April 13. However, as the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to worsen in the coming weeks, Library Director Kathy Naftaly said she did not want people coming back into the building.

The board will revisit the issue as the situation develops. Whenever the library decides to reopen, the staff will need one week to get back up to speed including restocking the shelves.

“Even though we’ve told people not to return things, some people are still returning things. the amount of work that will have to be accomplished in preparation to return to opening for the public (is extensive),” Naftaly said.

Library staff members are being paid during this shutdown. Some of the have been assigned various duties. People have been doing things like reading to teens and children through video or telephone and keeping up on latest library trends, according to Naftaly.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

