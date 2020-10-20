 Skip to main content
Crandall Public Library expanding 'pop-in' services
In the aisles

Beginning Saturday, Crandall Public Library will expand its "pop-in" library services to Saturdays. The service allows up to 10 patrons at a time to explore the library's new and popular section as well as a selection of DVDs, Blu-ray discs and audiobooks. Patrons can still use the library's curbside pickup service. Seen here: Signs directing foot traffic are seen as patrons browse the books at the "pop-in" version of the library on the first day of the pop-in service last month.  

 Jenn March file photo, Special to The Post-Star

GLENS FALLS — Due to increasing demand, Crandall Pubic Library will expand its “pop-in” library services to Saturdays beginning this weekend.

Patrons can now browse the library’s new and popular section and various other materials beginning Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The library's curbside pickup service will still be available Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The so called “pop-in” library first opened in September and has become an increasingly popular service ever since, Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director, said in a news release.

“We have been tracking the number of curbside appointments and patrons who enter the library during pop-in hours. When we compared the numbers, it was clear the patrons wanted more pop-in hours,” Naftaly said.

The pop-in service allows 10 patrons at a time to enter the library in order to pick up reserved material and access several services, albeit on a limited basis.  

In addition to the new and popular section, patrons can explore a selection of children and teen materials as well as a selection of DVDs, Blu-ray discs and audiobooks. An internet station with a 15-minute time limit is also available for browsing and printing purposes, and there is a photocopier with faxing capabilities as well.

Bathrooms are not open to the public and all patrons must wear a mask or face covering.

The library will continue to offer its curbside pickup service for those wishing to pick up reserved materials without entering the library.

Those wishing to reserve material to be picked up either curbside or in-person can do so by calling the library at 518-792-6508 or emailing CPLcurbside@sals.edu. Material can be also be reserved online through the library's catalog. 

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Hours of operation

Crandall Public Library will expand its "pop-in" library service to Saturdays beginning this weekend. Patrons can also continue to pick up reserved material through the library's curbside service.

Here are the hours of operation for each service:

Pop-in service

  • Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Curbside pickup

  • Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon 
