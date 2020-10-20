Crandall Public Library expanding 'pop-in' services

GLENS FALLS — Due to increasing demand, Crandall Pubic Library will expand its “pop-in” library services to Saturdays beginning this weekend.

Patrons can now browse the library’s new and popular section and various other materials beginning Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The library's curbside pickup service will still be available Saturday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

The so called “pop-in” library first opened in September and has become an increasingly popular service ever since, Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director, said in a news release.

“We have been tracking the number of curbside appointments and patrons who enter the library during pop-in hours. When we compared the numbers, it was clear the patrons wanted more pop-in hours,” Naftaly said.

The pop-in service allows 10 patrons at a time to enter the library in order to pick up reserved material and access several services, albeit on a limited basis.