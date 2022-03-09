Crandall Public Library employees show off artistic skills in new exhibit

Crandall Public Library employees are exhibiting their artistic and creative skills in a new exhibit called “On My Own Time” at the Friends of Crandall Library gallery on the second floor of the library at 251 Glen St. in Glens Falls.

The show includes examples of drawing, painting, embroidery, poetry, personal essays, needlepoint, cross-stitch, jewelry, bookmarks and an impressive collection of face masks made by Erin Rohde and worn by many employees during the pandemic.

The exhibit can be viewed when the library is open, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

— Gretta Hochsprung

