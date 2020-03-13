Crandall Public Library closing for a month effective Monday

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library is closing for a month in response to concerns about the coronavirus.

The library announced on its website that in order to keep patrons, volunteers and staff healthy and ease the spread of COVID-19, the library will shut down to the public effective Monday and reopen on April 13.

Due dates on materials will be extended until April 20 and no fines will be charged while the library is closed.

People can also access electronic resources on by clicking on the Digital Library tab on the library’s website at www.crandalllibrary.org.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 1