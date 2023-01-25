Crandall Public Library closing early due to snow

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will close at 4 p.m. today, library officials announced, citing the snowy weather.
Also, the library board meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4:30 p.m.
