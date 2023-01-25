 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crandall Public Library closing early due to snow

  • 0

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will close at 4 p.m. today, library officials announced, citing the snowy weather.

Also, the library board meeting has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4:30 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Region seeing housing shortage across the board

Region seeing housing shortage across the board

The high demand for housing isn’t just for mid-income rental apartments. There is a shortage of housing in Warren County across the board, from low-income rentals to luxury homes, and everything in between.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden announces US will send Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News