Crandall Public Library budget will not raise tax rate

GLENS FALLS — For the third year in a row, Crandall Public Library will not raise its tax rate.

“It is flat. It’s the same we asked for in 2020, 2021 and for 2022,” said library Director Kathleen Naftaly. “We recognize what we’re all living through and experiencing, and we can manage with some flat spending, so we don’t want to ask more of our constituents.”

The library is proposing a $5.17 million budget, an increase from the $4.86 million 2021 budget.

A little more than $3.7 million is collected through taxes from residents of Glens Falls, Queensbury, Moreau and Warren County. The budget proposition is on Tuesday’s general election ballot in Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau.

“It did go up a little bit,” Naftaly said. “We will not be raising taxes. Fortunately, some of the endowments and investments have allowed us to increase in costs.”

The library has shifted some funds to increase the amount spent on print and electronic materials, she added.

“That means we may be purchasing more copies of a popular title, perhaps reallocating the money we spend on virtual resources, which would be the ebooks, the electronic audio books, music, streaming, videos, magazines and some accessible genealogy databases, to reallocate those funds for more available copies or for different resources for the community,” Naftaly said.

Even with the library and facilities open, the use of electronic resources is still increasing, although the library is somewhat limited by what the publishers offer electronically. And they cost more.

“So the amount spent doesn’t go quite as far,” Naftaly said.

Still, she added, the goal is to get the resources to people in whatever manner they prefer. The library will continue to offer programs like books by mail and curbside pickup for those still reluctant to go into a public setting.

“You can make arrangements to pick up materials in our famous brown bag, and that we plan to continue indefinitely,” she said.

The library is about to launch its new five-year strategic plan, which will focus on promotion of and access to library services.

The library hasn’t returned to full indoor programming, but did have a robust summer of outdoor programs with its partnership with the Adirondack Theater Festival’s PB&J Café, the launch of the summer reading program and continuation of story hours and teen group programming. The library has continued virtual programming through adult services.

“We’re going to push them outside until the snow comes,” Naftaly said, “until the flakes fly.”

