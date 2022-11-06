Crandall Public Library budget keeps taxes steady, eliminates most fines

GLENS FALLS — Voters in the Crandall Public Library District on Tuesday will be asked to approve a $5.3 million budget that holds the line on property taxes and eliminates fines for late return of most items.

The tax levy in the three municipalities that comprise the library district will remain the same for 2023 as this year — $937,522 from Glens Falls, $1.94 million from Queensbury and $809,926 from Moreau.

“We are cognizant of the economic challenges everyone is under,” said library Director Kathy Naftaly in a telephone interview.

Some property owners may see a change in their tax bill due to revaluations, but that is a process the library has no control over, Naftaly said.

Late fines will be eliminated for books, videos and related items.

The library board determined that some children were not using the library because their parents had accumulated late fines that had to be paid before checking out more books.

“We will remove that barrier to access,” Naftaly said.

A few specialty items, such as disc golf kits, will still result in fines if not returned on time.

Patrons will still be charged for damaged or lost materials.

Spending in the proposed library budget would increase from $5.17 million this year to $5.3 million in 2023 because of increased state, county and private funding.

This continues a trend of the property tax levy covering a reduced share of the total budget.

The tax levy would cover 70.1% of the proposed 2023 budget, down from 71.8% this year, 76.4% in 2021 and 77.1% in 2020.

The Crandall Trust, the entity that manages the estate of philanthropist and library co-founder Henry Crandall, will contribute $120,000 in 2023, up from $108,000 this year.

“Its board has a thorough investment strategy, and, in spite of a volatile market, they are still ahead of the game,” Naftaly said.

State library aid will increase from $104,206 to $126,675, and Warren County’s contribution will increase from $17,280 to $26,400.

Spending for library materials would increase from $417,640 to $458,809.

Much of the increase will be used to purchase multiple copies of electronic versions of recent bestsellers so that patrons do not have to wait as long to access them, Naftaly said.

Spending for salaries will increase from $2.25 million to $2.41 million. This is largely due to the library increasing its starting entry-level hourly wage to $15.25 to stay competitive with the state minimum wage, which is expected to increase to $15.

Spending for programs will increase from $59,000 to $59,500, as the library adopts a new “library wide” planning model.

Previously, each department received a set allocation to spend as the department wished, Naftaly explained.

Now, each department will receive a small amount of “seed money” and then compete with other departments for specific programming proposals.

A committee with representatives from each department will determine which proposals are funded.

Spending for special events would increase from $10,000 to $20,000.

In addition, the library will seek grant funding to offer special programs such as the recent popular talk by author and actor George Takei.

“It was very, very well received,” Naftaly said of the Takei program, which drew nearly 1,000 people to the Glens Falls High School auditorium.

“We definitely are already thinking about, ‘Who can we bring in next year?’” she said.