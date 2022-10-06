Crandall Public Library announces new venue for talk by 'Star Trek' actor Takei

GLENS FALLS — Within an hour of Crandall Public Library announcing in June that "Star Trek" actor George Takei would be coming to town, all 300 seats in the Charles R. Wood Theater were sold out.
Crandall Public Library Director Kathy Naftaly said at the time they would be looking for a new venue.
In a news release on Thursday, the library announced the program has been relocated to the Glens Falls High School auditorium.
"We were stunned by the overwhelming, instant interest in Mr. Takei's presentation. While hopeful to still honor our commitment to our neighbor, the Charles R. Wood Theater, by presenting a children’s event that evening, we know that Executive Director Emily Murphy understands why we changed our venue,” Naftaly said in a news release.
Takei will take the stage at the high school at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.
Individuals that were previously registered or on the waitlist have been transferred to the new venue and do not need to take any further action. All other interested attendees will have to register on the library’s website, www.crandalllibrary.org.
For capacity reasons, seating will be first come, first served at the event. The program is free due to funding from private foundations and donors, including funding from the American Library Association's American Rescue Plan: Humanities Grants for Libraries, according to the news release.
Takei is expected to share his and his family’s experience of forced internment as Japanese-Americans during World War II.
Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.