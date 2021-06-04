Crandall Park splash pad to open Saturday

“It’s just wonderful to be in this community and feel so supported,” Hogan said.

The splash pad is a latest in a series of upgrades the Beautification Committee has completed over the past year. The committee, made up of community volunteers, is responsible for revamping the aging play courts along Fire Road and built an 18-hole disc golf course, which will officially open later this month.

Erika Schielke, a member of the Beautification Committee who led the efforts to bring the splash pad to the park, said she believes the pad is a perfect addition to the park.

“I’ve talked to friends for a couple of years about how great it would be to have a splash pad in the park and it’s so exciting to see all of this about to open,” she said.

Eight-year-old Mats Constantino of Glens Falls said he enjoyed running through the cold waters, and expects to use the pad at least once a week.

“It was a lot of fun,” he said, a smile on his face.

Other children were spotted laughing as they jumped through the jets. A few parents were also spotted drying themselves off after being splashed while watching their children play.