Crandall Park splash pad to open Saturday

GLENS FALLS — Summer started early for around a dozen children who were lucky enough to run through the cooling waters of Crandall Park’s new splash pad on Friday.
The 35-foot pad, located next to the park’s playground, officially opens on Saturday, but a few lucky kids received a sneak-peek of the sprawling park’s latest attraction during a special ceremony to thank supporters of the project.
“We’re so lucky to live in such a generous community where we ask people and they say, ‘yes,’” said Elizabeth Little Hogan, president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, the organization behind the project.
The project, the latest is a series of upgrades made to the park in the past year, has been two years in the making, and was made possible through a pair of grants from the Charles R. Wood Foundation. The organization provided a $30,000 grant and a $20,000 matching grant, which covered a majority of the costs.
But a few local businesses helped bring the splash pad, which features 11 water jets and a stone sitting wall, over the finish line.
Jointa Galusha of Glens Falls donated the concrete needed for the project and Jim Girard Landscaping provided the equipment needed to hook the pad up to water, Hogan said.
BradManz Landscaping of Albany was the construction company that installed the pad.
“It’s just wonderful to be in this community and feel so supported,” Hogan said.
The splash pad is a latest in a series of upgrades the Beautification Committee has completed over the past year. The committee, made up of community volunteers, is responsible for revamping the aging play courts along Fire Road and built an 18-hole disc golf course, which will officially open later this month.
Erika Schielke, a member of the Beautification Committee who led the efforts to bring the splash pad to the park, said she believes the pad is a perfect addition to the park.
“I’ve talked to friends for a couple of years about how great it would be to have a splash pad in the park and it’s so exciting to see all of this about to open,” she said.
Eight-year-old Mats Constantino of Glens Falls said he enjoyed running through the cold waters, and expects to use the pad at least once a week.
“It was a lot of fun,” he said, a smile on his face.
Other children were spotted laughing as they jumped through the jets. A few parents were also spotted drying themselves off after being splashed while watching their children play.
Schielke said the pad is open to all ages, but noted that those who are older should yield to young children.
She’s asking everyone to maintain social distance while using the pad because of the pandemic.
Mayor Dan Hall, who attended the ceremony with his grandson, George, said he was excited about the splash pad, but said the new attraction comes with additional responsibilities.
Litter has been a problem in the park in recent weeks as more people seek to enjoy the increasing number of recreational opportunities the park has to offer.
Hall said people who use the park have a responsibility to keep it clean and he asked everyone to do their part in persevering what he called the “the city’s crown jewel.”
“If you see litter on the ground, please pick it up. If you see someone abusing the park or any of its features, please say something. Let’s all do our part,” he said.
The splash pad will open weekends beginning Saturday through June 26 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. The pad will be open daily beginning June 27 through the end of summer.
