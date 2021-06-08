Crandall Park splash pad out of order following flooding issue

GLENS FALLS — Opening weekend for the new Crandall Park splash pad was short-lived.
The pad was shut down hours after opening last Saturday, when a nearby picnic area began to flood because of a suspected drywell failure, said Elizabeth Little Hogan, president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, the organization that organized the splash pad’s installation.
“What happened is the drywell must have filled and then water started leaching from the ground and kind of flooding the picnic area that’s to the east,” she said.
The pad was quickly closed and a message was posted to the Crandall Park Facebook page, alerting residents. On Tuesday, an “Out of Order” sign was spotted on the pad.
Before the flooding, the splash pad was scheduled to be operational from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each weekend through June 26, when daily operations were scheduled to begin.
Hogan said the contracting company that installed the pad, BradManz Landscaping of Albany, has been contacted and has agreed to install a larger drywell at no cost.
She added that it’s unclear when the new drywell will be installed but is hopeful the splash pad will be operational by the weekend.
“We weren’t planned to be open again until this weekend, so there’s hope that we are open again this weekend, but they (BradManz) weren’t willing to say they could do that,” Hogan said. “There are so many factors at play when you’re doing construction.”
The splash pad officially opened on Saturday after two years of planning and fundraising. The Charles R. Wood Foundation provided two grants, totaling $50,000, which covered the majority of the installation costs.
An additional $20,000 was raised by the Beautification Committee, and Jointa Galusha of Glens Falls donated the concrete needed for the 35-foot pad. Jim Girard Landscaping provided the equipment for hooking the pad up to water.
But even if the splash pad isn’t splashing by Saturday, Crandall Park will be still be full of visitors.
A pair of disc golf tournaments are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday to mark the opening of the park’s recently installed 18-hole disc golf course. People have been playing the course for months, but Hogan said this weekend will be the course’s official opening.
The action gets underway Saturday morning with a Learn to Play event, in which experienced players will teach novices how to play. The event is sold out.
Later that day, a recreational tournament is scheduled. A handful of tickets for the event are still available, Hogan said.
On Sunday, a Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned tournament, which sold out in hours of tickets going on sale, is scheduled to take place.
The event will give amateur players an opportunity to play alongside the pros.
“We’re really excited about it,” Hogan said.
For additional information on the disc golf tournament and the latest updates on the splash pad, visit the Crandall Park Facebook page at: Facebook.com/crandallpark.
