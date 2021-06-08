Crandall Park splash pad out of order following flooding issue

“We weren’t planned to be open again until this weekend, so there’s hope that we are open again this weekend, but they (BradManz) weren’t willing to say they could do that,” Hogan said. “There are so many factors at play when you’re doing construction.”

The splash pad officially opened on Saturday after two years of planning and fundraising. The Charles R. Wood Foundation provided two grants, totaling $50,000, which covered the majority of the installation costs.

An additional $20,000 was raised by the Beautification Committee, and Jointa Galusha of Glens Falls donated the concrete needed for the 35-foot pad. Jim Girard Landscaping provided the equipment for hooking the pad up to water.

But even if the splash pad isn’t splashing by Saturday, Crandall Park will be still be full of visitors.

A pair of disc golf tournaments are scheduled to take place on Saturday and Sunday to mark the opening of the park’s recently installed 18-hole disc golf course. People have been playing the course for months, but Hogan said this weekend will be the course’s official opening.

The action gets underway Saturday morning with a Learn to Play event, in which experienced players will teach novices how to play. The event is sold out.