Hundreds gathered on the lawn of Crandall Park for the annual Independence Celebration and 100th anniversary of the opening of the field Wednesday evening. The warm and muggy evening couldn’t keep young and old alike from bringing blankets, beach towels and lawn chairs for an evening full of music from the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra and a spectacular fireworks show.

