Hundreds gathered on the lawn of Crandall Park for the annual Independence Celebration and 100th anniversary of the opening of the field Wednesday evening. The warm and muggy evening couldn’t keep young and old alike from bringing blankets, beach towels and lawn chairs for an evening full of music from the Glens Falls Symphony Orchestra and a spectacular fireworks show.
Recommended
Print Ads
Other
Restaurant
Construction
Latest Local Offers
Northway Animal Emergency Clinic
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.