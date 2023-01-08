Crandall Park disc golf reported popular by park beneficiary committee

GLENS FALLS — The disc golf course at Crandall Park has been used substantially in the past year, according to the 2022 annual report issued by Jaimen Hume.

Hume is a professional disc golfer who designed the course with Jon Hotmer in November 2020. Hume is also a member of the disc golf course subcommittee and supplied the statistics of course usage to the Crandall Park Beautification Committee via email.

The popularity of the course has been measured by the smartphone app Udisc. It helps disc golfers keep track of scorekeeping, statistics and allows for discovery of new courses.

App developers told Hume that the rounds played that are logged using the app accounted for about 20% of rounds, or plays, on the course.

"Crandall Park finished out the year at 5,605 plays, up from 4,063 last year, on Udisc. The app developers guess that 20% of players use the app, so that number is theoretically at 28,025 plays! That's an astounding number and a ton of usage of the park," Hume said in an email.

Between the months of May and November, the course was played more than 500 times. The Udisc app reported to Hume that there wasn't a month with fewer than 500 plays and some months topped off with more than 700 plays.

"Seeing course plays increase is one thing, but a year-long tally really puts it all together. I don't get to get many rounds in, but seeing people use it is amazing," he said.

The disc golf course has already had 61 rounds played in the first three days of the new year. Hume said seeing an increase of use makes him feel like a course expansion might be needed in the near future. Within the next two years he hopes to see more disc golfers use the course.

"At Crandall it wouldn't really be possible to have an expansion. If it were to expand in that park it will rub against other parts of the park," he said. "I think the numbers will go up again next year and people using it now will continue to use it and remain respectful. Some new to the sport can lack etiquette compared to other goers. Golfers not only are encouraged to admire the environment, but there's also a leave no trace rule like when someone goes camping. There wasn't really a sign of uptick in players because people are taking care of it when they use it."

Hume said the Udisc app is a great way for competitive players to keep track of their games, but it also provides considerable information to the Crandall Park Beautification Committee about the success of the course. There is a kiosk with a QR code on the first hole for players interested in giving the app a try.

"Downloading the app is free, and if you use it enough, you have to get a yearly subscription that's $14.99," he said.

Hume said within the last week the weather has had a hand in getting more players out on the course.

"There's a disc golfer community evolving in the area and there's a Facebook group called Glens Falls Disc Golf Club," Hume said. "Through the summer months, as well as spring and fall, we run leagues for doubles and tag. There's a lot of opportunity to play with other people and it gives a great sense of community and support."