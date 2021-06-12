Crandall Park disc golf course hosts 'Learn to Play' event on opening weekend

GLENS FALLS — When Jaimen Hume arrives at a disc golf course, he’s typically greeted by a group of men somewhere between the ages of 25 and 45.
But on Saturday morning, when Hume arrived to host a “Learn to Play” clinic at the Crandall Park disc golf course, he was met with 100 eager participants, most of whom were women and adolescents.
“I’m constantly amazed every time I come here and see how many people are here, and the variety of people here,” he said.
Hume, a Hudson Falls band teacher and avid disc-golf player for the past decade, played an integral role in designing the Crandall Park course — an 18-hole maze that winds through the woods and forces players to throw around more than a few trees.
The course has been played for months by avid players but officially opened this weekend.
To celebrate the occasion, a recreational tournament was scheduled for Saturday afternoon and pro-am tournament sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association was set for Sunday.
But before playing with the pros, participants at the Saturday morning clinic had to master the basics.
That meant learning how to hold and throw a disc, sink a putt and, at times, find their way to the next hole.
To aid in their learning, each participant received a free pair of discs and Stewart’s ice cream. Stewart’s Corp. donated $10,000 to finance the course.
Around two dozen experienced disc golfers were sprinkled throughout the course to provide assistance and advice when needed.
On the back nine, a group of five women, who said they signed up for the outing to try something new, began figuring out the game following a quick lesson in the shadow of the park’s bandstand.
The rules, the women admitted, weren’t always followed, but it was all a learning experience so no one made a fuss.
They tried changing their grips, altered their approaches on the tee pad and one even switched throwing hands altogether following a few errant throws.
The changes seemed to pay off.
The women slowly began improving as they weaved their way through the woods, parking their discs closer to the basket with fewer approaches.
A few pointers along the way from more experienced players certainly helped, said Shelley Conlin.
“The people were very helpful on each hole because they guided us through everything, which was great,” she said. “I needed that, because I’ve never played.”
Would they play again?
“I would definitely play again,” said Sue Nolan, a statement that received unanimous approval from the group.
