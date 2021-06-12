Crandall Park disc golf course hosts 'Learn to Play' event on opening weekend

To aid in their learning, each participant received a free pair of discs and Stewart’s ice cream. Stewart’s Corp. donated $10,000 to finance the course.

Around two dozen experienced disc golfers were sprinkled throughout the course to provide assistance and advice when needed.

On the back nine, a group of five women, who said they signed up for the outing to try something new, began figuring out the game following a quick lesson in the shadow of the park’s bandstand.

The rules, the women admitted, weren’t always followed, but it was all a learning experience so no one made a fuss.

They tried changing their grips, altered their approaches on the tee pad and one even switched throwing hands altogether following a few errant throws.

The changes seemed to pay off.

The women slowly began improving as they weaved their way through the woods, parking their discs closer to the basket with fewer approaches.

A few pointers along the way from more experienced players certainly helped, said Shelley Conlin.