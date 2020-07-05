Crandall Park courts expected to be completed in coming weeks despite setbacks

GLENS FALLS — A series of new courts in Crandall Park are expected to be completed in the coming weeks despite a series of setbacks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction on the new courts had to pause because of the pandemic, but the project is still expected to wrap before the end of summer, said Elizabeth Little Hogan, the president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, the organization overseeing the project.

"They expect in about another month things will be close to done," she said.

E&T O'Connor Construction has been contracted to complete the project, which is funded by a $400,000 reimbursement grant and an additional $100,000 in donations raised by the Beautification Committee.

The park's existing courts were torn up and new surfaces were poured in the same area.

Once complete, there will be two basketball courts, two tennis courts and four pickleball courts, as well as a public gathering area complete with four chess tables.

"I think that will be really nice, too," Hogan said of the gathering area.

While the courts are on track for completion, the energy-efficient lighting that was set to be installed has been delayed.