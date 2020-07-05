Crandall Park courts expected to be completed in coming weeks despite setbacks (copy)

GLENS FALLS — A series of new play courts in Crandall Park are expected to be completed in the coming weeks despite a series of setbacks brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Construction on the new courts had to pause because of the pandemic, but the project is still expected to wrap before the end of summer, said Elizabeth Little Hogan, the president of the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, the organization overseeing the project.
“They expect in about another month things will be close to done,” she said.
E&T O’Connor Construction has been contracted to complete the project, which is funded by a $400,000 reimbursement grant and an additional $100,000 in donations raised by the Beautification Committee.
The park’s existing courts were torn up and new surfaces were poured in the same area.
Once complete, there will be two basketball courts, two tennis courts and four pickleball courts, as well as a public gathering area complete with four chess tables.
“I think that will be really nice, too,” Hogan said of the gathering area.
While the courts are on track for completion, the energy-efficient lighting that was set to be installed has been delayed.
The lights, Hogan said, are coming from China and have been unable to ship because of the pandemic.
But with construction near completion, a question of how much use the courts will receive this year remains to be answered.
Under state guidelines, contact sports like basketball are still prohibited because they’re considered “high risk.”
Tennis and pickleball are classified as moderate or low-risk sports, depending on the number of participants.
Hogan, however, said she is looking toward the future.
The Beautification Committee is considering installing bleachers near the courts after receiving a donation earlier this month, and estimates to install a splash pad in the park’s playground area are expected within the next week.
There are also plans to build an 18-hole disc golf course in the park as well, Hogan said.
“People have volunteered so much of their time to make the park better and improve it,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.