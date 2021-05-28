Crandall library to expand hours next week

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will expand browsing hours and bring back certain amenities next week as part of its ongoing effort to fully reopen after closing its doors more than a year ago for the pandemic.

Beginning Tuesday, the library will reopen its Folklife Center and Gallery with a new exhibit, “Crafts of Saga Japan: 33 Years of Gifting From Our Sister City.” The Hoopes Room will also reopen for the first time since last March.

Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director, in a statement, said library staff members have been monitoring the latest state and federal guidelines and are confident the expanded services can be reintroduced safely.

“We are confident that the reintroduction of most library services and the expansion of the Folklife Center access is not premature,” she said. “Welcome home.”

Seating will be gradually reintroduced after being removed last year in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. The facility’s Family Focus Center, Children’s Activity Room, Quiet Reading Porch and meeting rooms will remain closed.