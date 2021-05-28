Crandall library to expand hours next week

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will expand browsing hours and bring back certain amenities next week as part of its ongoing effort to fully reopen after closing its doors more than a year ago for the pandemic.
Beginning Tuesday, the library will reopen its Folklife Center and Gallery with a new exhibit, “Crafts of Saga Japan: 33 Years of Gifting From Our Sister City.” The Hoopes Room will also reopen for the first time since last March.
Kathleen Naftaly, the library’s director, in a statement, said library staff members have been monitoring the latest state and federal guidelines and are confident the expanded services can be reintroduced safely.
“We are confident that the reintroduction of most library services and the expansion of the Folklife Center access is not premature,” she said. “Welcome home.”
Seating will be gradually reintroduced after being removed last year in order to mitigate the spread of the virus. The facility’s Family Focus Center, Children’s Activity Room, Quiet Reading Porch and meeting rooms will remain closed.
The library’s restrooms will also be available for public use beginning Tuesday, and computer time will increase to an hour from the current allotted 30 minutes. Beverages will also be permitted, though food is still prohibited.
Fully vaccinated patrons are no longer required to wear a mask, in accordance with guidelines released earlier this month by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Social distancing is encouraged.
Hand sanitizer will still be available throughout the building and custodial staff will be frequently disinfecting high-contact areas.
In addition to the expanded services, the library will be increasing its browsing hours. Patrons can now browse during the following hours:
- Mondays through Thursdays: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Fridays and Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Curbside pickup is still available by appointment Tuesdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The children’s department has also recently restarted two of its most popular programs: Preschool and toddler storytimes, and the shutter squad, a photography workshop for children ages 10 to 13.
Storytimes are restricted to 15 households for social-distancing purposes. For more information on the event or to register, visit crandalllibrary.org.
The Friends of Crandall Public Library are still not accepting book donations at this time.