Crandall Library to begin 'pop-in' service next month

GLENS FALLS — For the first time since March, Crandall Public Library will allow patrons back inside on a limited basis starting Sept. 8.

The library's board of trustees on Wednesday approved plans to begin "pop-in" service that will allow patrons to enter the facility twice a week to utilize the facility's services and pick up reserved materials.

"We are going to have a sort of mini version of our library in the new and popular area off of Glen Street," said Kathleen Naftaly, the library's director.

Hours of operation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will continue its curbside pickup service on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday by appointment.

Naftaly said the partial reopening is part three of the library's five-part reopening plan, which has slowly been phased in since curbside pickup began in June.

Patrons will still be unable to peruse the library's stacks or lounge in a chair while reading a book, but searching the new best-seller section, latest video offerings and children and teen materials will be permitted.