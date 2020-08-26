Crandall Library to begin 'pop-in' service next month

GLENS FALLS — For the first time since March, Crandall Public Library will allow patrons back inside on a limited basis starting Sept. 8.
The library's board of trustees on Wednesday approved plans to begin "pop-in" service that will allow patrons to enter the facility twice a week to utilize the facility's services and pick up reserved materials.
"We are going to have a sort of mini version of our library in the new and popular area off of Glen Street," said Kathleen Naftaly, the library's director.
Hours of operation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will continue its curbside pickup service on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday by appointment.
Naftaly said the partial reopening is part three of the library's five-part reopening plan, which has slowly been phased in since curbside pickup began in June.
Patrons will still be unable to peruse the library's stacks or lounge in a chair while reading a book, but searching the new best-seller section, latest video offerings and children and teen materials will be permitted.
Naftaly said a copy and fax machine will also be available for public use, and there will be an internet station with a 15-minute time limit available as well. The internet station can be used for printing as well, she said.
"We are keeping this a very sort of in-and-out experience for patrons," Naftaly said.
Those with reserved material will be allowed to enter the facility to pick up their items, and staff will be able to pull material from parts of the library that remain closed.
Because of social distancing guidelines, just 10 patrons will be allowed in at one time. The area will be staffed with reference and circulation librarians, and custodial staff will clean high-touch areas throughout the day.
Directional arrows will be on the floor and patrons will be required to use hand sanitizer before touching any library materials or equipment.
Naftaly said the library's safety plan was created in conjunction with the city's fire marshal and approved by Warren County Health Services.
Still, a full reopening date has yet to be determined.
The next phase of reopening will allow patrons access to the entire library, with capacity restrictions in place. The fifth and final phase will see the resumption of community events and the use of public meeting spaces.
Naftaly said the library's board of trustees will monitor how the partial reopening goes and whether school reopenings lead to a spike in COVID-19 infections.
"We're very cognitive of keeping things safe for the public and for our staff," she said.
A decision on further reopening the facility will be based on guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state, and Warren County Health Services, Naftaly said.
"We miss patrons and we wish we were where we were six months ago before all of this came upon everyone's head," she said. "But we're moving forward."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
