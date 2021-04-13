Crandall Library officially opens for browsing

GLENS FALLS — Following a soft reopening last week, Crandall Public Library is officially open for browsing.

The library opened its doors for first- and second-floor browsing on April 6 as a way of familiarizing staff and patrons to the new safety protocols put in place.

But with no difficulties, the library is forging ahead with its reopening plans, which will allow up to 50 people to browse the library at one time.

Patrons must enter through the Glen Street entrance and will be restricted to the first and second floors of the facility.

Seating is off-limits and there is no access to restrooms or the various community rooms throughout the facility, including the Hoopes Center, Family Center and the Quiet Reading Porch.

The library's basement, which includes the Folklife Center, is also off-limits.

Food and beverages are not permitted, and children age 8 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Everyone must wear a face covering, and social distancing is encouraged.

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the library, while high-contact areas are regularly disinfected by staff.