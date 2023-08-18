Crandall Public Library received a $500,000 donation from a Queensbury native, in memory of his mother Anna J. Bennett, Aunt Helen B. Whittemore, and Aunt Mary E. Jones. The donation will be used towards technology improvements.

Bennett and Library Development Director Michelle Barrios met. Barrios said Bennett had planned to donate a larger amount from his own estate — hopefully in decades. However, after his mother’s death in her mid-90s, he thought it would be better to go and make a smaller donation now.

He described his mother and aunts as voracious readers who loved utilizing Crandall Public Library’s services. His mother was a devoted New York Times reader, stayed abreast of the publishing and literary industry. Mary liked popular fiction and Helen, who never learned to drive according to Bennett, the library came to her for years through Outreach service.

“I wanted to make it now so both Crandall could put it to use now rather than decades later, if I should live that long. But mostly because in, say 30 years from now, my mother, my aunts, and for the most part I myself, would have been distant memories. So I wanted to do something in their memories now while they all have so many living friends and other family,” he said.

Christopher Bennett, now residing Virginia, made what is the largest gift by an individual the library has received outside of its capital campaign for the renovation and expansion back in the late 2000s. The Fairfax County Public Library is a part of his estate plans, but he noted some differences between Crandall feeling like home.

“It often feels like a branch of some gigantic bureaucracy, like you walked into a branch of the local water department except with books and electronic equipment.

“Crandall has never felt like that. It has always had the feel of a small library with all the benefits of a large one,” he said. “I used to joke with Michelle that there are two crown jewels of Glens Falls: Crandall Library and Glens Falls Hospital, one of which is free and you can use without limit and the other of which is costly and you hope to use rarely.”

A few examples of improvements are adding touchscreen kiosks to access the library catalog, upgrades to the projection equipment in the Christine L. McDonald Community Room, a Creation Space that will host collaborative workshop area with equipment, technology, materials, and human expertise to guide users to make their dreams come alive and adding more digital signage.

Bennett said Crandall Public Library deserves the credit for conceiving of the technological aids that will benefit the students of this area for years to come.

“I am so grateful it will benefit the students. Crandall Library was an extraordinary benefit to me during my school days in Glens Falls. But I know that young people today are so much more technologically sophisticated and advanced than we were all those decades ago and have needs that are beyond imagination to remain competitive in the economy of today and of the future,” he said.

Library Director Kathleen Naftaly said the contribution from Bennett will not just be used for new computers and software, but an investment in the future of the library and technology.

“We plan to spend the money as it is intended, as a lasting legacy in memory of three long-time Library patrons. We are humbled by Mr. Bennett’s generosity. It is through gifts like this and the support of our community that we know the Library will be here for generations to enjoy for years to come,” Naftaly said.

Naftaly said that the library’s first step will be to rename the room and upgrade the current computers and software. Then they will expand to technology upgrades throughout the building.

Bennett said he donated the money with no restrictions of how they should be spent.

“In all my decades of using it I have never had any reason to doubt the judgment of the leadership of Crandall Library,” he said.

The first technology improvement project will be updating the computer room that will have the name of those the gift in remembrance of, The Bennett, Whittemore, and Jones Information Center.

“It is really truly a blessing and a privilege to be in a position to help others. I am so blessed that my mother and both my aunts lived so long. So it is right that I should recognize that blessing and be grateful and fortunate enough to do something to show how thankful I am,” Bennett said.