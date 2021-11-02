Crandall library budget passes

GLENS FALLS — Residents of Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau overwhelmingly approved the proposed 2022 Crandall Public Library budget Tuesday.

In unofficial results, 1,575 Queensbury residents and 3,218 Glens Falls residents voted in favor of the $5.17 million budget. In Moreau, the budget was passing by a vote of 52-23, but many votes were not posted by presstime.

“I’m very happy and pleased that the voters have supported us again,” Library Director Kathleen Naftaly said late Tuesday night.

The budget increased from the $4.86 million 2021 budget, but kept the tax rate flat for the three municipalities for the third year in a row.

About $3.7 million is collected through taxes from residents of Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau.

Moreau residents will pay 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Glens Falls residents will pay $1.14 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. Queensbury residents will pay 46 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation.

The library is about to launch its new five-year strategic plan, which will focus on promotion of and access to library services.

The library hasn’t returned to full indoor programming, but did have a robust summer of outdoor programs with its partnership with the Adirondack Theater Festival’s PB&J Café, the launch of the summer reading program and continuation of story hours and teen group programming. The library has continued virtual programming through adult services.

