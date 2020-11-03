Crandall library budget passes easily

Voters in the district approved by a wide margin the 2021 budget for Crandall Public Library, which included no increase in the tax levy.

The library district comprises Glens Falls, Queensbury and Moreau. Each district’s vote must approve the budget for it to pass.

In Glens Falls the vote was 3,631 to 1,205; in Queensbury, 7,797 to 3,631; and in Moreau, 3,721 to 2,214, all in favor of the budget.

The library had to shut down at the height of the pandemic in spring but has since reopened with new precautions.

It has found ways to provide services, including boosting its Wi-Fi signal in March, so people could in City Park could log on; virtual programming of story times, origami and cooking for kids; teen Zoom sessions; Book Club on the Air; and a Folklife Center blog and YouTube content.

The library has expanded its Library by Mail service and has begun curbside pickup of reserved materials.

In September, the library opened its pop-in service, with a maximum of 10 people at a time allowed in just to the first-floor area for picking up reserved materials, browsing new and popular books and a limited assortment of audiobooks and DVDs, using the copier/fax machine and getting short sessions on a computer.

