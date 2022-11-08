Crandall library budget headed to approval

GLENS FALLS — The Crandall Public Library budget appeared headed to approval on Tuesday.

Voters in Glens Falls and Queensbury approved the $5.3 budget by large margins, and the vote in Moreau was leading in favor of the budget, as of 11 p.m.

The budget must pass in all three municipalities to be approved.

Also on Tuesday, voters in Glens Falls approved a plan to redraw ward boundaries by a vote of 2,786, or 62%, to 1,704, or about 38%, according to unofficial results from the Warren County Board of Elections.

The Crandall Public Library budget holds the line on property taxes and eliminates fines for late return of most items.

The tax levy in the three municipalities that comprise the library district will remain the same for 2023 as this year — $937,522 from Glens Falls, $1.94 million from Queensbury, and $809,926 from Moreau.

Some property owners may see a change in their tax bill due to revaluations underway, but that is a process the library has no control over, library Director Kathy Naftaly has said.

Late fines will be eliminated for books, videos and related items.

Spending in the proposed library budget will increase from $5.17 million this year to $5.3 million in 2023, because of increased state, county and private funding.

This continues a trend of the property tax levy covering a reduced share of the total budget.

In Queensbury, the budget passed by a vote of 7,671 to 4,561, according to unofficial results.

In Glens Falls, the budget passed by a vote of 3,560 to 1,331.

In Moreau, the vote was 451 in favor to 263, as of 11 p.m., according to unofficial results from Saratoga County Board of Elections.