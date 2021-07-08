 Skip to main content
Crandall library book sales to return
top story

City Park book sale

With Crandall Public Library’s popular book sales still on hold due to the pandemic, the Friends of Crandall Public Library will be bringing back its Books on Carts in the Park sales later this month. Seen here: Customers peruse a selection of books during last year's event. 

 Post-Star file photo

GLENS FALLS — With Crandall Public Library’s popular book sales still on hold because of the pandemic, the Friends of Crandall Public Library will be bringing back later this month its book sales on carts in the park.

Four sales are scheduled to take place in City Park throughout the summer, beginning July 28. Proceeds from the sales will benefit the library.

Additional sales are scheduled for Aug. 11 and 25, as well as Sept. 8, from noon to 4 p.m. No rain dates are scheduled, according to a news release.

Fiction and nonfiction books will be on sale for $1. Children, youth and teen books can be bought four for $1.

Friends of Crandall Public Library will be accepting book donations during the sales. Donated items must be bagged or boxed, and there is a limit of two bundles per household.

All books related to business, computers, health, child care and education must be less than five years old. Magazines, encyclopedia, textbooks, records and VHS and cassette tapes will not be accepted.

Donated items should be gently used.

The library has increased services in recent weeks after the state lifted most of its pandemic-related restrictions last month as vaccinations have increased and the number of new COVID cases has declined.

Patrons can browse the library from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Curbside pickup is still available by appointment on Tuesdays from 3-6 p.m. and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on available services, visit: crandalllibrary.org.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

