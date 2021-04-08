Crandall courts now open

GLENS FALLS — The play courts at Crandall Park are now open.
Crews on Thursday installed the tennis and pickleball nets at the newly revamped courts. The basketball rims and nets are expected to be put up early next week, according to a city news release.
Mayor Dan Hall said the city has delayed the work because of public safety concerns, but made the decision to open the courts following “an outpouring of interest.”
He said the public must follow all safety protocols, including mask-wearing and social-distancing, while using the courts.
A widespread lack of compliance will result in the city closing them, according to the release.
“With the nice weather, understandably, people are eager to get outdoors and enjoy the courts. But we cannot let our guard down. COVID-19 is still circulating, and the numbers are creeping in the wrong direction, especially among young people,” Hall said in a statement.
The courts have long been a feature in Crandall Park, but were completely rebuilt last year by the Crandall Park Beautification Committee, following years of neglect.
The facilities proved to be a popular destination for residents looking to spend time outdoors after a shutdown that had lasted months.
The basketball rims were never installed over safety concerns, but the tennis and pickleball courts proved so popular that a 45-minute time limit was imposed.
On Thursday afternoon, the courts sat vacant, although the gates were ajar — perhaps because most people weren't aware they were open.
A small notice was posted near the entrance of the pickleball courts, reminding residents to follow safety guidelines.
With warmer weather seemingly here to stay, residents will have a number of different recreational activities to choose from in Crandall Park.
Late last year, the Beautification Committee began putting in an 18-hole disc golf course, which has proven to be a popular attraction already.
The course is expected to officially open later this year, but baskets have been installed and are available for public use at no charge.
Earlier this year, the city's Recreation Committee approved plans to host a professional disc golf tournament in June.
Work to install a splash pad is also expected to begin in the near future, although just when the pad will be opened to the public has not been announced.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.