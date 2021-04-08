Crandall courts now open

The basketball rims were never installed over safety concerns, but the tennis and pickleball courts proved so popular that a 45-minute time limit was imposed.

On Thursday afternoon, the courts sat vacant, although the gates were ajar — perhaps because most people weren't aware they were open.

A small notice was posted near the entrance of the pickleball courts, reminding residents to follow safety guidelines.

With warmer weather seemingly here to stay, residents will have a number of different recreational activities to choose from in Crandall Park.

Late last year, the Beautification Committee began putting in an 18-hole disc golf course, which has proven to be a popular attraction already.

The course is expected to officially open later this year, but baskets have been installed and are available for public use at no charge.

Earlier this year, the city's Recreation Committee approved plans to host a professional disc golf tournament in June.

Work to install a splash pad is also expected to begin in the near future, although just when the pad will be opened to the public has not been announced.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.