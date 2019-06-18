FORT EDWARD — Crafted, a craft store featuring local artisans, has opened up a second location at the historic Fort Edward Train Station.
Tammy Mullen started the business in December 2017 with just 10 artisans and now it has grown to 60. The store has moved two times to larger locations and is now at 150 Main St.
The store features home décor, jewelry, hand turned wood, needle felting, art, baby gifts, signs, furniture and local food such as honey, chocolate, teas, syrup and spices.
Mullen said in a news release that the location at 70 East St. will help attract visitors traveling from New York City to Montreal on the Amtrak Adirondack line, as well as travelers to the Yacht Basin and along the nearby bike path.
A grand opening celebration will take place on June 29 and June 30. It will feature visits from Sperry Farm baby goats, King’s Donut Cart Donuts of Cambridge and tents for people to make their own crafts. Among the activities are jewelry making, felted soap making and painting.
Mullen said she is excited about the new location.
"CRAFTED looks forward to sharing an opportunity to see some more of the local talent we are so fortunate to have," she said in a news release.
For more information, visit the Facebook page by searching for Crafted Artisan Marketplace & Country Store.
